Sean Combs AKA Diddy Charged On 3 Counts After NYC Arrest
Diddy AKA Sean Combs Charged With Sex Trafficking, Racketeering & Transporting for Prostitution
Sean Combs, also known under his stage name Diddy, was charged on Tuesday (September 17) after he was arrested at a New York hotel on Monday. Diddy faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting for prostitution according to recently revealed court documents. The news of the indictment has spread like wildfire through social media channels as the details of the case continue to unravel. As reported by TMZ, the indictment notes that between 2008 and the present day, Sean Combs and those connected to his business ventures are accused of forced labor, sex trafficking, transporting for prostitution, kidnapping, arson, and other related charges.
At the center of the unsealed indictment were details that date back to 2008 to the present day alleging that Combs lorded over his enterprise and used his money, power, and influence to unleash abuse towards women and men, including those who performed sex work. Also revealed were details of the so-called “Freak Off” parties where Combs used drugs to control his victims and have them do his bidding. During these parties, Combs allegedly masturbated and often recorded the events, while also transporting the sex workers across state lines to participate. The Freak Offs were so intense according to the documents, Combs and the victims would need to rehydrate intravenously to recover from the high levels of drugs in their systems. The documents also revealed that Combs employed his staff to keep these parties stocked with lubricants, bedding, lighting, baby oil, and more, then had the staff clean up the evidence. Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles were famously raided earlier this year with officials discovering narcotics, a thousand bottles of lubricant and baby oil, and high-powered weaponry including three AR-15s that had their serial numbers forcibly removed. The legal team for Diddy says that the Bad Boy Records mogul is showing a brave face and is willingly cooperating with the authorities. On Tuesday, attorney Marc Agnifilo shared some brief statements. “His spirits are good. He’s confident,” Agnifilo said to a media throng gathering outside the Manhattan courthouse. He added that Combs intends to “fight like hell” against the allegations and intends to plead not guilty. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams is currently holding a press conference discussing the matter in full. We were unable to connect the stream but it can be found online. On X, reactions to Diddy’s indictment being announced are still cropping up. We’ve got them listed below. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash