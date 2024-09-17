Subscribe
Close
News

Sean Combs AKA Diddy Charged On 3 Counts After NYC Arrest

Diddy AKA Sean Combs Charged With Sex Trafficking, Racketeering & Transporting for Prostitution

Published on September 17, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Combs Arrested On Federal Charges In Manhattan Sean Combs, also known under his stage name Diddy, was charged on Tuesday (September 17) after he was arrested at a New York hotel on Monday. Diddy faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting for prostitution according to recently revealed court documents. The news of the indictment has spread like wildfire through social media channels as the details of the case continue to unravel. As reported by TMZ, the indictment notes that between 2008 and the present day, Sean Combs and those connected to his business ventures are accused of forced labor, sex trafficking, transporting for prostitution, kidnapping, arson, and other related charges.
At the center of the unsealed indictment were details that date back to 2008 to the present day alleging that Combs lorded over his enterprise and used his money, power, and influence to unleash abuse towards women and men, including those who performed sex work. Also revealed were details of the so-called “Freak Off” parties where Combs used drugs to control his victims and have them do his bidding. During these parties, Combs allegedly masturbated and often recorded the events, while also transporting the sex workers across state lines to participate. The Freak Offs were so intense according to the documents, Combs and the victims would need to rehydrate intravenously to recover from the high levels of drugs in their systems. The documents also revealed that Combs employed his staff to keep these parties stocked with lubricants, bedding, lighting, baby oil, and more, then had the staff clean up the evidence. Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles were famously raided earlier this year with officials discovering narcotics, a thousand bottles of lubricant and baby oil, and high-powered weaponry including three AR-15s that had their serial numbers forcibly removed. The legal team for Diddy says that the Bad Boy Records mogul is showing a brave face and is willingly cooperating with the authorities. On Tuesday, attorney Marc Agnifilo shared some brief statements. “His spirits are good. He’s confident,” Agnifilo said to a media throng gathering outside the Manhattan courthouse. He added that Combs intends to “fight like hell” against the allegations and intends to plead not guilty.
Sean Combs Arrested On Federal Charges In Manhattan

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams is currently holding a press conference discussing the matter in full. We were unable to connect the stream but it can be found online. On X, reactions to Diddy’s indictment being announced are still cropping up. We’ve got them listed below. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment Diddy sean combs

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close