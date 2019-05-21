Kimbella Shares Juelz Santana Jailhouse Pics

Juelz Santana is currently serving a 2-year (27 months) bid for gun charges. But from new photos from the inside it looks like the Dipset rapper is holding it down and keeping his head high.

The rapper’s wife and reality star Kimbella Vanderhee shared jailhouse flicks of Juelz (he also shared one on his IG account). To make the cipher complete, he is seen rocking Timberlands.

“There’s NOT a day or night that goes by that I do not miss my husband! This challenge has been SO challenging for me, for my kids, for the family!,” reads part of one of her captions. “I know everything happens for a reason and I’m letting GOD do his work and lead the way. I travel to Virginia every other week with my children to see my husband so they can spend quality time with their father, it feels so good to spend those hours with him during our visits, It’s not easy but I know that is what I’m supposed to do!”

Born LaRon James, Juelz is incarcerated at the Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, VA.

