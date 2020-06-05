Twitter Is Frying “Martin Luther” King Bach For Black Lives Matter Slam Poetry Vid

King Bach is best known for his Vine comedy videos ahead of transitioning to movie and television roles, but he hasn’t used his platform much for activism. That changed this week after the comedic actor took to social media and shared a video that spoke to the concerns of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others.

In the video, Bach, 31, is seen covered in tattoos bearing the names of Trayvon Martin, the aforementioned Floyd, Taylor, and Arbery, along with a host of other names of Black people who have lost their lives to the police or other unjust means.

The well-meaning message was picked apart immediately by Twitter observers who noted that some of the names written on Bach’s bare torso were misspelled although some stood with him for at least attempting. Because of whatever bone Twitter has to pick with the homie, he’s been getting ripped apart for his impassioned plea and message to the point that some have been referring to him as “Martin Luther” King Bach.

Because Twitter is often devoid of anything resembling chill, many on the social media platform have been roasting King Bach and his message down to the misspelled names, the tone of his voice as he makes his statement, and the fact that he’s never done anything like this before. One observer noted that this action won’t be a risk to his brand or deals as it’s somewhat fashionable and well-timed to speak up for Black lives at the moment.

We’ve got all the reactions to King Bach’s Black Lives Matter message below.

