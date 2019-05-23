Klay Got Jerked, Giannis Secures The BAG: All-NBA Teams Revealed, Twitter Debates Snubs

The 2019 All-NBA teams have been revealed. Like all things NBA on Twitter, the lists have been divisive—but it’s clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo secured an epic bag.

The teams themselves are filled with the usual names. The first team is Stephen Curry, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Paul George. The second team is Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving. The third team is Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, LeBron James, Rudy Gobert, Kemba Walker.

After 11 straight years, this is the first time King James didn’t make the first team. However, he is now tied for the most All-NBA selections ever with Kareem Abdul Jabar, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant.

Reportedly, thanks to Giannis making All-NBA for the second year in a row, he is now eligible for a $247.3M contract extension through the 2021-2022 season. Largest, in, history. Bruh!

As for Twitter, names like Bradley Beale and Karl Anthony Towns not making the cuts are not going unnoticed. But it may be Klay Thompson with the biggest beef.

