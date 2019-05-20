Magic Johnson Hurls Back Stabbing Rob Pelinka Under The Bus, NBA Twitter Is Lit

Magic Johnson hit ESPN’s First Take today (May 20) and it was an episode for the ages. Mostly because the former Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations proceeded to throw his old co-worker and the team’s GM Rob Pelinka under the bus.

Magic Johnson on backstabbing: "Just Rob. I wasn't having fun coming to work anymore, especially when I gotta work beside you, knowing that you want my position." pic.twitter.com/WkD1O4YGQn — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) May 20, 2019

The NBA legend confirmed that it was Pelinka who he considered the backstabber that made him quit his cushy gig a couple of months ago to everyone’s surprise, including LeBron James.

But first, Luke Walton also caught the smoke.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was I wanted to fire Luke Walton,” said Johnson. “We had…three meetings. And I showed [Jeannie Bus] the things he did well and the things he didn’t do well. I said, ‘Listen, we got to get a better coach.'”

But, they wouldn’t let Magic axe Walton. Then, there was Pelinka, who Magic heard was talkin’ sh*t.

Magic Johnson identifies Rob Pelinka is the person who was backstabbing him. pic.twitter.com/3mul9lJuzi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 20, 2019

“People around the Laker office were telling me that [Rob Pelinka] was saying things, and I didn’t like those things being said behind my back, that I wasn’t in the office enough,” said Johnson.

