Happy Zion Day: Knicks Fans Pray To The ALL THE GODS In Hopes of Landing Phenom

New York Knicks fans have been suffering for a long time, but tonight their luck can change. The NBA Draft lottery is tonight and Knickerbocker faithful hopes that odds in their favor today and team secure the first pick in this year’s draft earning the honor to pick Duke Blue Devil freshman phenom, Zion Williamson.

14% that’s the number stuck in Knicks fans heads at the moment cause that is the team’s chances at landing Zion Williamson. They share that percentage with the Cleveland Cavaliers who for some reason always seem to win when they lose because they stay in the conversation when it comes to landing potential superstars out of college.

As you can imagine Knick fans are praying to whatever God or deity they worship that this offseason will finally reward them for embracing the tank for so long. For a while now we have heard about all of the cap space the team has in hopes need to lure in the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving so they will possibly bring their talents to Madison Square Garden. The Knicks winning the distinct honor to draft Zion Williamson could be the piece to get the resurrection of the New York Knicks started.

All hopes are hanging on Knicks legend (not Kristaps Porzingis) Patrick Ewing bringing that good juju that team had when they selected him as the first overall pick back in 1985. Today #NBATwitter could either go two ways, either Knicks fans celebrating or those who live to see those same fans miserable and will take the opportunity to remind the NYK’s passionate supporters of their loyalty to a fault to the currently dysfunctional franchise.

You can see the Knicks fans prayers for Zion in the form of Tweets in the gallery below.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty