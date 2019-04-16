Duke Star Zion Williamson Declares For NBA Draft Because Water Is Wet

In a move that should be shocking to no one with even a minuscule knowledge of college basketball knowledge, Zion Williamson has declared for the NBA draft. The Duke freshman made the announcement on Monday (April 15).

Williamson took the college basketball world by storm with his ridiculous hops, freakish agility for someone his size and a man among boys dominance. Virginia still won the national championship, though [Full Disclosure: This writer went to UVA].

Considering that Zion is projected to be the 1st pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, staying in Durham for another a year was never even a question.

In the announcement made on social media, Zion thanks Coach K, “the brotherhood” and Duke for the best year of his life, and maybe more importantly, his momma. Respect.

Also, New York Knicks fans are praying, right, now.

Next up, a lucrative sneaker deal, with a 99.9% chance it will be with Nike.