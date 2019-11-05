That You Yeezy II?: Kyrie Irving & Nike Unveil KYRIE 6 Signature Sneaker [Photos]

Another year, another best-selling shoe from Kyrie Irving and Nike is on deck. The Nike Kyrie 6, the latest signature sneaker from the now Brooklyn Nets star point guard has been revealed.

The model is consistent with past few shoes—once again it’s designed by Benjamin Nethongkome—with enough new takes to keep the model moving forward.

“My identity has never been defined by the hardwood and it never will,” says Irving in a statement. “It really is defined by the philanthropy that I do, the interactions that I have with other human beings — treating them with compassion — and being empathetic to who they are.”

With that in mind, Nike is definitely focusing on Irving’s new school game with the old school soul. Not a reach when considering this is Uncle Drew.

What’s new is Traction 360 grip for his quick cuts and microtextures on the top of the forefoot extend for Irvings “extreme banking.” The shoe also rides 5mm closer to the floor and features a midfoot strap for more stability and arch support. What’s familiar is the curved outsole and the same articulated Nike Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot found on the Kyrie 5.

The uppers will arrive in premium leather and ballistic mesh while the designs nods to the healer’s hand, all-seeing eye and his number 11 continue throughout the shoe. Expect plenty of more collabs and ill colorways for the Kyrie 6’s run.

“The Zoom Airbag, 360 traction and the strap — the technology defines the functionality of the shoe,” says Irving. “But it’s evolved into a beautiful design that incorporates different inspirations from past Nike shoes.”

Also, the Nike Air Yeezy II vibes are plain.

Check out detailed images of the Nike Kyrie 6 below. The Jet Black colorway is out November 22.