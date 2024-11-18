Lamelo Ball Apologizes For Using Anti-Gay Comment
LaMelo Ball Says He “Didn’t Mean To Offend Anybody” Following $100K Fine For Using Anti-Gay Term
LaMelo Ball’s wallet took a hit after the NBA fined him for language it deemed “offensive and derogatory” during a postgame interview over the weekend. He’s adamant there isn’t a hateful bone in his body. You can bet LaMelo Ball won’t be saying “no homo” during his postgame press conferences ever again. The professional hooper learned the term often associated with “pause” and made popular by rappers like Cam’ron and Ma$e and often used during their sports debate show It Is What Is when trying to signify they are not gay after saying something that would be considered “homosexual” in nature. “We loaded up,” Ball said before making sure to add in, “no homo,” during the postgame interview following the Hornets thrilling 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Following Sunday’s 128-114 loss to the still-undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, Ball told reports that he “really didn’t mean anything” by the remark and doesn’t “want to offend anybody.”Charlotte Hornets superstar
“I’ve got love for everybody,” he added, “and I don’t discriminate.”Before the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee said Ball was “very apologetic,” adding, “He and I talked about it, and he definitely said going forward, ‘I’m going to be better,’ and I want to see that happen. So for somebody to use those words and say that out of his mouth, we will make sure to hold him accountable to that.”
Ball is not the first player to feel the league’s wrath for using the term. Brooklyn Nets rising star Cam Thomas was fined $40K by the NBA, well below the league maximum fine of $100K Ball was hit with.
Social media also had thoughts on the matter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
