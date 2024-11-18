Subscribe
Close
Sports

Lamelo Ball Apologizes For Using Anti-Gay Comment

LaMelo Ball Says He “Didn’t Mean To Offend Anybody” Following $100K Fine For Using Anti-Gay Term

Published on November 18, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

Source: David Jensen / Getty / LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball’s wallet took a hit after the NBA fined him for language it deemed “offensive and derogatory” during a postgame interview over the weekend. He’s adamant there isn’t a hateful bone in his body.
You can bet LaMelo Ball won’t be saying “no homo” during his postgame press conferences ever again. The professional hooper learned the term often associated with “pause” and made popular by rappers like Cam’ron and Ma$e and often used during their sports debate show It Is What Is when trying to signify they are not gay after saying something that would be considered “homosexual” in nature.

Related Stories

“We loaded up,” Ball said before making sure to add in, “no homo,” during the postgame interview following the Hornets thrilling 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Following Sunday’s 128-114 loss to the still-undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers, Ball told reports that he “really didn’t mean anything” by the remark and doesn’t “want to offend anybody.”
“I’ve got love for everybody,” he added, “and I don’t discriminate.”Before the game, Hornets head coach Charles Lee said Ball was “very apologetic,” adding, “He and I talked about it, and he definitely said going forward, ‘I’m going to be better,’ and I want to see that happen. So for somebody to use those words and say that out of his mouth, we will make sure to hold him accountable to that.” Ball is not the first player to feel the league’s wrath for using the term. Brooklyn Nets rising star Cam Thomas was fined $40K by the NBA, well below the league maximum fine of $100K Ball was hit with. Social media also had thoughts on the matter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. Hmmmm

2. Interesting take on the matter

3. He could have just said pause

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close