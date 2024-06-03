Subscribe
Cam'ron Responds To Anthony Edwards' Latest adidas Commercial In Freestyle, X Respects His Petty Levels

Published on June 3, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
2018 A3C Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty / Cam’ron

Cam’ron had plenty to say about Anthony Edwards keeping receipts in his latest adidas commercial.

One thing Cam’ron is not here for is people calling him out. The rapper and now sports talk show host had time for the Minnesota Timberwolves phenom and iconic sportswear company.

The open wound left after the Dallas Mavericks made short work of the Timberwolves in the NBA Western Conference Finals hasn’t even healed yet, but that didn’t stop Edwards from dropping a new AD, letting his haters know he is literally keeping receipts.

In the pretty clever spot for his impressive AE 1 signature basketball shows, Edward’s friend reads comments that were printing out of a receipt machine while he continues to practice on his game.

One of those receipts showed the Dipset co-founder saying about Edwards, “To me, he’s an All-Star, but not a superstar yet.” In response, Edwards says, “f*ck buddy.”

Cam’ron’s Petty Was On Another Level

Cam’ron shared the commercial on his Instagram account with the caption, “#Fuckbuddy 😂😂🔥🔥🔥 commercial!! Thx @adidas for the love. And I had antman back this whole time but I’ll address this Monday on the show.. love the attitude tho. Only thing I would say is get a better looking lesbian to read the receipts.”

Oof, why did homie have to catch a stray like that?

Utilizing his popular sports debate show, It Is What Is, Cam’ron had free smoke for the professional hooper and adidas in the form of freestyle over Black Rob’s “Whoa” beat while rocking a Luka Doncic jersey.

“But f**k wrong with Ant-Man, gave him his props, homie got love from me, new commercial, y’all ain’t got love for me,” Killa Cam raps.

Cam’ron wasn’t done there.

He then came with his own receipts in the form of a “documentary” he is making linking adidas brand footwear with memorable sports injuries like Kevin Ware’s gruesome leg injury he sustained while hooping.

He’s so petty.

We hope cooler heads can prevail. It’s kind of lame of Killa Cam to revisit Kevin Ware’s injury in this manner.

You can see reactions to Cam’ron dissing adidas and Anthony Edwards in the gallery below.

adidas cam'ron minnesota timberwolves
Cam'ron Responds To Anthony Edwards' Latest adidas Commercial In Freestyle, X Respects His Petty Levels

