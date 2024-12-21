Laura Harrier Slams Shameik Moore, Calls Him A "F*cking Weirdo"
Shameik Moore Called Out By Engaged Actress Laura Harrier After Sharing Old Video, “You’re A F*cking Weirdo”
trolled across the social media-verse after Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen got engaged over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. He can now add that engaged model/actress Laura Harrier called him out for some weird online behavior. Laura Harrier, who just so happened to almost be the love interest of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, had time for Shameik Moore, who is the voice of Miles Morales from the animated Spider-Verse films.Shameik Moore got
In a since-deleted video, Harrier, who admits she likes to keep things private, didn’t name Moore while addressing a post he shared, which featured an old video of the two of them together. “Hey, so I never talk on this thing… I’m a really private person, so I don’t really like to talk about relationships publicly or anything really personal publicly, to be honest,” she began. Harrier explained that she felt compelled to speak out about the post only because she kept getting tagged in it. This led many to speculate about a potential relationship between the two actors. The video in question features both Moore and Harrier posing for photos, which she explains was over a year ago. “When he first posted that video, a friend sent it to me and was like, ‘Did you know he put this up?’ And I was like, no,” Harrier says in the video. “That was taken a year ago at a party when somebody asked us to take photos together. I guess somebody was filming it. Not sure why you would post that now.”
Harrier Says She Reached Out To Moore, Telling Him To Take The Post DownShe reveals that she reached out to Moore directly to tell him to take the video down. “I texted him… I said, ‘Hey, can you take this down? Not sure why you would post that. Also, I’m literally getting married, and I don’t like this insinuation that there’s something going on between us.” Frustrated that her request for the video to be taken down was not being honored, she lashed out to Moore, “It’s still up, which is f***ing weird. You’re a f***ing weirdo. I’m sorry, you’re a f***ing weirdo, and I’m f***ing annoyed.” Welp. As expected, social media is once again trashing our friendly, and seemingly weird neighborhood Spider-Man.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Let’s hope this is where it ends. We don’t need any drama to prevent the release of Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’s release. The film has already had its wig pushed back numerous times already. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
Shameik Moore is soooo fucking weird for this. im so glad laura spoke up because what the fuck is this clout chasing loser thinking?? pic.twitter.com/wrOxOisIEk— lany✮⁷ (@iluvvlany) December 21, 2024
1. Bruh
2. Damn, not Thanos
3. Pretty Much
4. She sure did
5. We sure do love messy celebs
6.
7. Tears
8. Accurate meme usage >
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash