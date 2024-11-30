Shameik Moore Trolled Following Hailee Steinfeld's Engagement
Shameik Moore Trolled Across The Social Media-Verse Following Co-Star, Hailee Steinfeld’s Engagement To NFL Star Josh Allen
Josh Allen is making life difficult for her Spider-Man co-star, Shameik Moore, on social media. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, actress Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announced their engagement to much fanfare from her 20.4 million followers and disappointment from single men.Hailee Steinfield’s engagement to Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback
According to the post’s caption, the epic proposal, which saw the couple in front of a flower arch, with Allen on bended knee proposing with a candlelit walkway in front of the ocean, occurred on 11•22•24, during Buffalo Bills’ bye week. What is easily good news for the couple has been turned into a moment to clown Steinfeld’s Across The Spider-Verse co-star. It’s been a running joke about Moore’s apparent crush on his animated Gwen Stacy.
Social Media Can Be CruelUsers on X, formerly Twitter, have been trolling Moore, reminding him that after Steinfeld said yes to Allen, he is the only actor to play the wallcrawler who has not hooked up with his co-star. Moore did seem to respond to the trolling with a very cryptic message on his X account: “There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply.” Moore wasn’t done reacting, writing in two follow-up posts, “Also crazy what yall decide to engage with when I post,” adding, “yall been twisting my words and fuckin wit my name for years now.” In reply to his post, a user on X wrote, “in every other universe gwen stacy falls for spider-man” shameik really is the original anomaly.” Others offered encouragement, telling him to use the moment to deliver a performance of his life in the next animated Miles Morales adventure. “PICK YOURSELF UP BROTHA THIS IS NOT HOW YOU RESPOND I NEED YOU TO DELIVER THE PERFORMANCE OF A LIFETIME,” another post on X said. Damn, y’all couldn’t even let that man enjoy his Thanksgiving break. You can see more reactions to Shameik Moore not carrying the Spider-Man tradition in the gallery below.
