HHW Gaming: Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen Grabs ‘Madden NFL 24,’ But Did He Deserve It?

A huge sign that a new NFL season is upon us is not the opening of training camp but the reveal of who will grace the next cover of Madden, EA’s annual football video game franchise. For Madden NFL 24, that honor will go to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but did he deserve it?

EA made the big announcement revealing the covers for both the standard and deluxe editions of Madden NFL 24 that feature the Bills’ electric QB, Josh Allen, and some lucky members of the Bills Mafia.

Alongside the cover reveal, we got a tease of what Madden NFL 24 will look like when you boot it up on your PS5, Xbox Series S | X, and PC, with a lengthy gameplay trailer.

The excitement level for this year’s game depends on how you look at Madden. Some see it as a constant rehash that introduces no significant improvements, but in the same breath, it will drop the $70 religiously because it’s the only NFL football game on the market.

Justin Jefferson & Jalen Hurts Snubbed?

With the announcement of Allen landing the cover, some people believe he did not deserve it. Yes, Allen’s got the numbers to back up his hype, averaging 4,411 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions per season, and he was an MVP contender. He’s also helped restore the Buffalo Bills to prominence, and they are favorites to win it all yearly.

But, some argue that Minnesota Vikings’ 23-year-old stellar wide receiver, Justin Jefferson was more deserving of the honor. Last season he set franchise records for catches (128) and yards (1,809), was named Offensive Player of The Year and was the only non-quarterback to be an MVP finalist.

Another name being floated around is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who is coming off a fantastic season. He led his squad to Super Bowl, where they came up short to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But these snubs could be blessings in disguise for both franchises. It could motivate both players if they feel they should have been on the covers and use that to fuel their play, and we can’t forget about the dreaded Madden curse.

That’s just us trying to look at the bright side here.

Regardless of who is on the game’s cover, we hope EA finally delivers an excellent video game with Madden NFL 24. Last year’s game, Madden NFL 23, saw actual NFL players trashing it on social media.

