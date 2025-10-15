Subscribe
Allegedly Leaked Racist Group Chat Highlights Where Some Young Republicans Minds Are

Published on October 15, 2025

Set of swear speech bubbles isolated on gray background.

A group chat featuring the alleged comments of young Republicans who are members of organizations for their party leaked and contained racist language throughout. In one portion of the chat, one of the users professed love for Adolf Hitler, and another comment called for the creation of gas chambers.

 

POLITICO unveiled a bombshell report featuring alleged chat exchanges between leaders of organizations representing the surging youth movement within the GOP. One gentleman who sat on the chairing board for the Kansas Young Republicans allegedly used the “N-Word” slur repeatedly. Another gentleman, who was the vice chair of the New York State Young Republicans, made light of sexual assault. At the same time, the chairman suggested building a gas chamber for anyone who voted against him as chairperson.

Samuel Douglass, who is a state senator in Vermont and once chaired a similar GOP group there, said of an Indian woman that a friend of another colleague dated, “didn’t bathe often” after former New York chairman Peter Giunta said that the woman was not Indian. Bobby Walker, the former New York vice chairman who himself does not appear to be a slim man, referred to the woman as “obese.”

Photos of Walker, William Hendrix, the aforementioned chair of the Kansas group, and State Sen. Sameul Douglass appear throughout the report. While most of the members named in the group chat elected not to offer comments to POLITICO, one person did step up.

Giunta claimed that the leak of the chat is “highly-coordinated year-long character assassination led by Gavin Wax and the New York City Young Republican Club,” and the report added that Wax, a State Department staffer, and his group are at odds with Guinta’s outfit in New York. Giunta also suggested that the chats could potentially be doctored, although he apologized for the language within.

On social media, reactions to the news and the lack of surprise over the alleged connection to the Republican Party groups are sharp, as expected. We’ve got those listed below.

Photo: Getty

gop racism in America republicans
