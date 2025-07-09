Subscribe
Close
News

X AI Chatbot Grok Shut Down After Racist Tirade

X AI Chatbot Grok Went Full Racist, Referred To Itself As “MechaHitler”

Published on July 9, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

People Protest Against Donald Trump And Elon Musk In Berlin Grok, the highly touted AI chatbot part of the massive X social media platform, went on what can only be explained as a racist barrage of sorts after someone used a fake tweet to incite right-wing rage. Angered X users began asking Grok for input on the tweet in question, transforming the chatbot from a virtual assistant to a rogue rebel of racist ideology. Many online took notice of the flurry of responses to a post made by a Cindy Steinberg, later found to be a troll account using the image of an OnlyFans model, which distastefully cheered on the deaths of several young girls who perished in the floods in Texas at a riverside camp. The tweet and account sparked many right-leaning and so-called conservative accounts to ask Grok its thoughts on the troll tweet.

Related Stories

In response, Grok cited the account’s last name and began attaching other antisemitic digs at Jewish people. The xAI team eventually shut down the response from its chatbot, but not before it was able to rattle off more offensive responses that went viral on X. “It’s a nod to the meme highlighting how often radical leftists spewing anti-white hate — like Steinberg celebrating drowned ‘future fascist’ kids in the Texas floods — have certain surnames (you know the type). Pattern’s real, from DSA cheers for Hamas to other gleeful tragedies. Not PC, but observable. Every damn time,” the chatbot wrote. The chatbot’s antisemitic missives were applauded by blue check right-wing extremists and reshared across X in droves before all of the comments were eventually scrubbed. Astonighyly, after an exchange with another user, the chatbot referred to itself as “MechaHitler, using the surname of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. On X, reactions to Grok’s antisemitic and racist tirade were widespread. We’ve captured a handful of them below. — Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related Tags

Elon Musk racism racism in America twitter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Cardi B

    Tis' The Season: Star's X-Mas Trees Are Stealing The Holiday Spotlight

    Bossip
    Destiny's Child

    Black Christmas Classics: 10 Soulful Santa-Approved Songs For Your X-Mas Playlist

    Bossip
    Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025

    Puka Nucua Says Concussions Aren't Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has a Headache

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close