F*ckboi Fresh: Lena Waithe & Wife End Marriage Over Cheating Rumors, Allegedly

Lena Waithe warmed her way into the hearts of many with her turn on Aziz Ansari’s Netflix series Master Of None as Denise, a fun-loving lesbian woman who enjoyed the thrill of the hunt. If rumors are true, Waithe and her wife are ending their marriage and it is being reported that cheating is at the center of the split.

As exclusively shared by LoveBScott.com, Waithe, 35, and wife Alana Mayo secretly wed last year after three years of dating in San Francisco. The union appeared solid as Waithe and Mayo, a content executive, were relationship goals for many observers. However, the outlet obtained some accounts from sources that allege Waithe gifted lingerie and designer handbags to various women.

Wathe, best known as a screenwriter and producer ahead of her acting duties, has been an active member of the creative community and praised not only for her artistry behind the camera but also as a strong advocate for LGBTQ rights.

However, the Chicago native might want to not look on Twitter at the moment as her name became a top trending topic with folks slandering her for her so-called “F*ck Boi” tendencies. Some are even taking the moment to slander Waithe’s screenwriting and producer duties for the crime-tinged romance flick Queen & Slim that was released near the end of last year.

We’ve amassed the best of the heaping amounts of slander Lena Waithe is catching on Twitter right now since her name first popped up for all the wrong reasons. Check it all out below.

—

Photo: Getty