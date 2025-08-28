Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

They say it ain’t tricking if you got it, but in Lil Baby’s case, alleged leaked text messages from an OnlyFans model got the Atlanta Hip-Hop star looking very desperate.

Instagram gossip blog The Neighborhood Talk shared a series of leaked text messages between Lil Baby and OnlyFans model Woesenpai, who claims the rapper accused her of ignoring her after she decided to share them.

Woesenpai initially rejected Lil Baby because she claimed she was messing around with Lil Yachty; she apparently attracts rappers with names that include “Lil.”

She felt it would be disrespectful to Yachty to be messing around with Lil Baby. In response, the “Drip Too Hard” crafter crashed out in her text messages, even threatening to show up at her Orlando home to get more clarity on the situation.

Her alleged reply to Lil Baby reads: “I’m going to be honest I didn’t cut you off because idfwy. I just felt it was disrespectful on my end to take it to that point of sharing my body with you when I used to mess with boat. I don’t know your relationship with him and I’m not that type of woman.”

Lil Baby allegedly replied: “Well I def respect that on all levels but at this point it’s too f*ccin late for allat lol. Boat my lil brother no matter what!! It ain’t that type of situation tho.”

Next Level Simping By Lil Baby

His thirst didn’t stop there; he also allegedly wrote, “I’ve told boat I’m on your body tho not since we’ve met but before I met you when I seen him with you I told him like that’s my dream woman.”

The alleged simping took another level with Lil Baby telling the woman that his “soul was attached” to her and that he would be willing to confess his love for her in front of “boat.”

Social Media Had Thoughts On The Matter

Social media immediately began chirping about the situation, with talking heads like DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross losing their minds at the thought of Lil Baby willingly tricking to the point that he would buy her a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan that costs half a million dollars.

Everyone else isn’t surprised by Lil Baby’s antics regarding OnlyFans models.

The timing for this is interesting, as Lil Baby is prepping to release his next album, named Leak$, which drops on September 5, so hey, maybe he can use this as album promotion.

