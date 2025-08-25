Subscribe
Sachia Vickery Supplements Pro Tennis Career With OnlyFans Page

Published on August 25, 2025

WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron Presented by Santander 2024 - Day 4

Sachia Vickery isn’t the first professional athlete to have an OnlyFans account, and she is certainly not apologizing for operating the page to supplement her income. According to Sachia Vickery, she does not consider herself an adult performer and promotes her page as a fun way to connect with her fans while allowing her to compete at a high level.

Sachia Vickery, 30, and fresh off a U.S. Open loss, recently spoke with CNN about her decision to start OnlyFans this year after a shoulder injury kept her off the pro circuit. Currently ranked No. 508 in the world and ranked high as No. 73 in 2018, Vickery told the outlet that while it wasn’t her plan to join the subscription service, it has allowed her the freedom to support her lifestyle and career.

From CNN:

But that all changed this year when a shoulder injury sidelined her for six months and she began posting content on OnlyFans to bring in extra money while she was hurt. Vickery’s highest world ranking of 73rd was achieved in 2018, and she’s currently just outside the top 550. Although her career prize money is listed at $2.1 million, she argues that it’s much less money than it sounds.

“I can tell you, $2 million is absolutely nothing when it comes to tennis. I spent over $100,000 on coaching, fitness, physio, recovery, MRIs – people don’t see that part of it.” Vickery added, “Having a security blanket, something to do on the side and make good money from, doesn’t hurt. It’s given me a lot of financial freedom, even helping me fund my entire tennis career.”

OnlyFans recently announced that over $7.2 billion in revenue was generated on the platform last year, increasing by 9 percent. However, the company said that growth has slowed since the height of the pandemic where many were shut in and looking for ways to earn.

While Vickery, who resides in Miami, didn’t share what she brings in from OnlyFans, she did hint at the fact that it’s more than she’s made this year as a player. Considering tennis and its reputation as an expensive sport to participate in, it’s clear that Sachia Vickery is using the interest in her sultry off-court looks to garner new fans and financial support away from the game.

We’ve added images from Sachia Vickery’s Instagram page below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

