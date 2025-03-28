Lil Durk Reflects Growth In His Faith On New Album “Deep Thoughts” [HHW Review]

“Deep Thoughts” album sees the Chicago rapper exploring personal growth and the challenges of his life, all while reflecting on his faith and the streets that shaped him.From the introspective opening track “Shaking When I Pray,” Durk sets the tone for the album, starting with a recitation of a Muslim prayer, signaling the importance of religion in his life. He touches on how the streets criticize him for not doing enough, despite his numerous contributions. While it’s an important track, it doesn’t quite hit the mark as an intro compared to some of Durk’s previous work.“Keep On Sippin’” dives deep into Durk’s ongoing battle with lean. He confesses that whenever life goes wrong, he turns to the cup, and when things go right, he does the same. His partner, India, even makes it clear that they won’t get married if he doesn’t stop. This track captures Durk’s vulnerability and struggle with addiction. In “They Want to Be You,” Durk reflects on the way the streets look up to him, and how he feels the need to better himself for them. He also stresses that he has nothing left to prove but a lot to be used for. Future’s feature adds to the track, bringing his signature energy. “Soul Bleed” is classic Durk, with that raw emotional honesty fans have come to expect, reminiscent of hits like “All Love” and “Backdoor.” In “1000 Times,” the collaboration with Lil Baby shines, addressing the struggles that come with the street life. “Turn Up a Notch” serves as an anthem for those looking to level up, while “Vanish Mode” lives up to the hype surrounding its release, echoing the excitement fans felt for “Three Headed Goats.” Lastly, “Monitoring Me” brings back Durk’s drill roots, talking heavy about his ops, much like his hit “AHHH HA.” Deep Thoughts is a solid project that showcases Durk’s growth and depth, balancing his street narrative with introspection and faith. Check out the ratings of each song and overall for Lil Durk’s latest album, “Deep Thoughts” below.