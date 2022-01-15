Lil Wayne Updates ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ Mixtape For Streaming Services, Features 4 New Tracks

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne continues to bring his vaunted mixtape discography into the modern age and his latest offering to the masses comes with the perks of a handful of new tracks. In 2011, Lil Tunechi dropped off his acclaimed Sorry 4 The Wait mixtape ahead of Tha Carter IV album drop, but this version includes additional tracks.

The mixtape opens up with “Cameras,” one of the new songs, and finds Wayne employing a busy flow over a Pi’erre Bourne beat with vocal assistance from Allan Cubas. The following track, “Lil Romeo” is another of the new offerings and followed by “Anti-Hero” with Lil Tecca, and “Bleu Snappin’.”

The mixtape definitely holds up with the Young Money honcho sounding at home over tracks that ran 2011. Hopefully, other classics from Wayne’s catalog such as the DJ Drama-assisted Dedication 2 will make their way to streaming, which is said to be the goal according to Cortez Bryant, who oversees Wayne’s business affairs.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty