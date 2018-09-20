Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ Drops At Midnight, Twitter Is Besides Itself

It’s finally happening. Lil Wayne‘s long-delayed, now damn near mythical album is set to drop at midnight (Sept. 21).

Lil Wayne dropping Carter V at midnight 🐐 pic.twitter.com/EOFbvNh6lE — tbos📱 (@tbosmolakeng) September 20, 2018

The reason for the lay is now the stuff of Hip-Hop legend. Basically, Weezy wanted off Cash Money Records, and had to sue and basically hold the album hostage to get his wish.

Worth noting is that the album credits clearly say the project is on Young Money via Republic Records, with no mention of Cash Money at all.

Now it’s a matter of Tunechi delivering the musical goods. Check out Twitter’s reactions to the album imminent release in the gallery.