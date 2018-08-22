LivingSingle: Where Is The Cast Of ‘Living Single’ Now?

Living Single, the popular sitcom that made its debut 25 years ago on this day in 1993, was powered behind the performances of lead actress Queen Latifah, veteran actress Kim Fields, comedienne Kim Coles, and The Cosby Show alum, Erika Alexander.

T.C. Carson and John Henton were also members of the main cast of characters who dwelled in a snazzy Brooklyn brownstone long before the current trend of gentrification that has overtaken the New York borough.

Check out what the cast of Living Single is doing now. Let us know if we missed anything.

Photo: Getty