These Ridiculously Long Games Will Help Pass The Time During The Coronavirus Shutdown

Outside of reading books, or binge-watching shows on your favorite streaming services, video games are an excellent way to keep yourself occupied. So, now is no better time to log in some serious hours on those games you have been sitting on.

We get it; being locked up in your crib as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic is not fun at all, but you have to make the most of the situation. There are no group of people better suited to having to be hunkered down in the crib than gamers. It’s really like we have been preparing for this situation our entire lives.

Eventually, gamers get jobs, and they don’t have the hours to put into individual titles opting for shorter games that won’t consume all of their free time.

But with a lot of folks now home for the foreseeable future (we hope that is not the case) now is an excellent time to turn on that PlayStation 4, Xbox One X or Nintendo Switch and get to gaming and tackle those games that fall under the “long as hell” category.

You may have beat one or more of these titles already, doesn’t mean you can’t revisit them because they usually have excellent replay value. The main idea is to find a game that will take you a while to get through it, and that is expansive enough that you can’t just speed through it.

So hit the gallery below to see all of our suggestions, happy gaming, stay safe, and WASH YOUR HANDS.

