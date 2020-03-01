8 Video Games We Are Excited To Pick Up The Sticks For In 2020

2019 was an excellent year for video game fans thanks to games like Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Sekiro, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 just to name a few. 2020 is looking to keep the momentum from the previous year going boasting some strong titles coming to a console near you.

With Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X on the horizon, that doesn’t mean the current generation of consoles is on its last legs. In fact, it’s the exact opposite due to the fact it’s going to take some time for gamers to make the jump to a next-generation console. Plus, they have some incentive to take their time doing so thanks to big games dropping this year that should help extend the life of the PlayStation 4, and Xbox One X for another year are so.

With that said, we decided to go through the long list of games expected to hit shelves in barring any delays that we feel should honestly be on your radar.

Now don’t feel any type of way if you think we may have missed one, but this is our list, you can definitely throw out a suggestion though, we will gladly appreciate it.

Hit the gallery below to see which video games have our full attention this year.

—

Photo: Square Enix / Final Fantasy VII Remake

1. ‘Resident Evil 3’ Remake Capcom saw the success of Resident Evil 2 remake and basically said to gamers y’all ain’t see nothing yet. RE2 had gamers nerves entirely shot thanks to new graphics and insanely scarier version of Mr.X chasing you around the R.P.D. police station and Raccoon City. Resident Evil 3 remake looks to take that same energy to a new level with the help of Nemesis, who makes his previous counterpart look like a pushover. We are excited and scared at the same damn time. Resident Evil 3 remake arrives on PS4, Xbox One X, April 3, 2020.

2. ‘Final Fantasy VII’ Remake This one is high on our list. We have been waiting for years to go back to the world of Midgar and join Cloud, Tiffa, Aeris, Barrett, and hopefully the others from the original game in their quest to save their world from Shinra and Sephiroth. When ‘Final Fantasy VII’ Remake arrives, April 10, 2020, it will be a PlayStation “timed” exclusive. It will also be episodic according to Squaresoft, so we are not sure exactly how much of the game we will be getting at launch. Either way, we are still very much excited to play.

3. ‘The Last of Us Part II’ Naughty Dog’s apocalyptic drama, ‘The Last of Us’ is literally the purest form of video game crack. So we expect nothing different when the sequel finally arrives on May 29,2020 *crosses fingers*. When the trailer first dropped back in 2016, gamers have been salivating at the opportunity to play the game and who can blame them. Based on what we have seen from the trailer, players will take control of now 19-year-old Ellie. The game takes place 5-years later following the events of the first game and has our young protagonist taking on a mysterious cult. WE CAN’T WAIT, sorry Xbox owners, you gotta get a PS4 to get on this ride.

4. ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ The first ‘Watch Dogs’ game from Ubisoft was an ambitious title, but we have to admit it was honestly cheeks. Ubisoft did learn from its mistakes with ‘Watch Dogs 2’ taking the best parts from the first game and building from there. Now with ‘Watch Dogs: Legion,’ the studio is looking to build off that momentum, and this time around allows players to be anyone, and we mean that literally. ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ arrives sometime in 2020.

5. ‘Doom Eternal’ When ‘Doom’ arrived on PS4 and Xbox One X, it was, without a doubt, one of the best first-person shooters out. The fast-paced gameplay combined with the gory action that we have to come to love from this franchise was taken to another level. It was so good that it had players wondering how in the world would id Software and Bethesda Games would be able to top it. ‘Doom Eternal’ looks to be the answer to that question. Despite your best efforts as the Doom Slayer in the first game, Hell still managed to find its way to Earth. Now its time to jump back in the Praetor Suit stock up on all the weapons you can and slay every single demon, big and small that gets in your way. ‘Doom Eternal’ arrives on PS4, Xbox One X, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch March 20.

6. ‘Ghosts of Tsushima’ Seriously if you don’t have a PlayStation 4 by now, you’re clearly missing out. When ‘Ghosts of Tsushima’ was first unveiled at E3 2018, it instantly piqued the interest of many gamers with its amazing graphics, detail, and swordplay. In the game, you take on the role of lone samurai who is the surviving member of a clan of legendary samurai warriors that has been decimated by the invading Mongol Empire. The hero, aptly named The Ghost, sets out on a quest for revenge and fights for the freedom of the people of Japan. ‘Ghosts of Tsushima’ arrives this summer, no exact date has been announced yet.

7. ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Okay, now hear us out on this one. Outside of the stunt doubles, Square Enix decided to go with instead of the actual cast from the insanely popular Disney/Marvel films, ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ should be high on your list. Based on the gameplay we got to experience at New York Comic-Con, this is the Avengers game you have been waiting for. The gameplay mechanics for The Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and Black Widow totally makes up for the fact that they didn’t use the actors from the film. Also, it features its own original story, and you get to also play as Kamala Khan, aka Ms.Marvel. We won’t be surprised if ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ is right up there with Rocksteady’s Batman games or Insomniac Games, ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man.’ Get ready to avenge on Sept 4, 2020.