No Cap?: Lonzo Ball Says Future Has More “Classics” Than Nas, Hip-Hop Heads Debate

In more Lonzo Ball news, the Pelicans’ starting point guard is shaking the Hip-Hop table or shall we say bumping the DJ booth. The oldest Ball brother doubled-down on his Future hot take claiming the “March Madness” has more “classics” than Nas.

Lonzo Ball and this discussion about the Queensbridge legend and Future began back in 2017 when the NBA baller claimed: “nobody listens to Nas anymore.” Despite being hit numerous eye rolls, he doubled down on that statement adding: “Ain’t nobody bumping Nas no more, no disrespect to him. He had his time.”

This past Monday (Sept 2) the 21-year-old Ball added more fuel to the fire to the “debate” during an interview with Big Boy.

“I got no problem with Nas. I think he’s good, you know. … He’s obviously a legend, but I just don’t think his music is like that.”

He also added, “I think his music back then was like that, but I listen to it now… I’m not playing it. None of my friends are playing it.”

The radio host was taken back by his comments and pushed back, and Ball responded with a question asking what other classics Nas has besides Illmatic? The immediately stating that Future’s nine projects that are all held in high regard.

“But let’s really get into this, how many classic projects does he have? Honestly, ’cause people be saying he’s top five.”

“Future put out nine projects in a row that’s all hits. Dirty Sprite 2 is one of the best albums ever. 56 Nights one of the best mixtapes ever.”

As you can imagine Ball’s comments have stirred up a debate among Hip-Hop Twitter some agreeing with Ball while Nas fans are or like hell nah. We are not shocked that a 21-year-old feels this away, but hey we are always here for a good debate about the culture. You can see all the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz