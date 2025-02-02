Subscribe
Luka Doncic Being Traded To The Lakers Breaks X

NBA Xitter Explodes After Dallas Mavericks Send Luka Doncic To Los Angeles Lakers For Anthony Davis

Published on February 2, 2025
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty / Luka Doncic / Anthony Davis

You know a trade is wild when social media has to check to see if Shams Charania’s account was hacked. The entire sports world was left stunned last night when ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania posted a megaton of tweets on X, formerly Twitter, announcing, in a mind-blowing move, that the Dallas Mavericks were sending all-star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal for big man Anthony Davis.
“The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah,” Charania wrote in a post X. The news came just hours after the Lakers smoked the New York Knicks in the Garden on Saturday night. Davis did not play, but Max Christie did log minutes in the Lakers victory. The news was so mindblowing that Charania had to follow up to ensure followers his account was not hacked and that the deal was indeed real.
Charania said the deal was made “in the shadows,” with Anthony Davis and LeBron James not even knowing it was going down. “This deal materialized in the shadows … LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade,” Charania said on ESPN.
LeBron James did chime in, responding to a post on CBS Sports’ official X account that he “had grown frustrated with Anthony Davis,” clapping back at the report, “You a fkn lie!!!”

NBA Players Were Left In Shock

As you can imagine, NBA Xitter, hell, everyone reacted to the news with shock. Luka Doncic is coming off a year that saw his Mavericks reach the NBA Finals, and he was pretty much cemented as the Mavericks guy for the foreseeable future.
Bruh! You can see more reactions to the news below. This upcoming week will be an interesting one for the NBA.

1. Accurate

2. LOL

3. Also accurate

4. Tears

5. Tears

6. Yo

7.

8.

9. You called it

10.

11. HA

12. Kendrick Perkins had something to say

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18. D-Wade Is A Fan of the chaos

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

Anthony Davis Dallas Mavericks Lebron James Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic nba

