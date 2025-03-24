Subscribe
Close
News

Beyoncé’s New Wax Figure Has The Bee Hive Buzzing In Anger

Beyoncé’s New Wax Figure Has The Bey Hive Buzzing In Anger

Published on March 24, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyoncé’s New Wax Figure Has The Bee Hive Buzzing In Anger

Source: Emma McIntyre / Emma McIntyre

Madame Tussauds Orlando just dropped a new wax figure of Beyoncé, but it’s getting some serious mixed reviews.   https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js While some fans are all about it, saying the figure is on point, others aren’t feeling it, claiming it doesn’t really capture Queen B’s true vibe. The figure has her iconic style down, with a killer outfit and a fierce pose, but many are saying the face doesn’t quite match her real-life glow. Fans of the BeyHive are going hard in defense, though, showing love for their queen no matter what.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s been busy stacking up major moments. She recently graced the NFL’s Christmas Halftime show, and of course, she left the crowd hyped. The performance had everyone talking, and it was clear: the Bey Hive wanted more. Just when it seemed like the hype couldn’t get any bigger, Bey dropped the announcement of her upcoming tour. It kicks off April 28th in LA at Sofi Stadium, and you best believe fans are counting down the days. Whether people are feeling the wax figure or not, one thing’s for sure: Beyoncé is still the queen, and she’s got the whole world buzzing as she gets ready to hit the stage. With her tour around the corner, it’s safe to say that 2025 is about to be all about Queen B. Check out some of the mixed reactions to Queen B’s wax figure below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

Beyonce

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close