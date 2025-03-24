Beyoncé’s New Wax Figure Has The Bey Hive Buzzing In Anger

Beyoncé’s New Wax Figure Has The Bee Hive Buzzing In Anger
Madame Tussauds Orlando just dropped a new wax figure of
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js While some fans are all about it, saying the figure is on point, others aren’t feeling it, claiming it doesn’t really capture Queen B’s true vibe. The figure has her iconic style down, with a killer outfit and a fierce pose, but many are saying the face doesn’t quite match her real-life glow. Fans of the BeyHive are going hard in defense, though, showing love for their queen no matter what. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s been busy stacking up major moments. She recently graced the NFL’s Christmas Halftime show, and of course, she left the crowd hyped. The performance had everyone talking, and it was clear: the Bey Hive wanted more. Just when it seemed like the hype couldn’t get any bigger, Bey dropped the announcement of her upcoming tour. It kicks off April 28th in LA at Sofi Stadium, and you best believe fans are counting down the days. Whether people are feeling the wax figure or not, one thing’s for sure: Beyoncé is still the queen, and she’s got the whole world buzzing as she gets ready to hit the stage. With her tour around the corner, it’s safe to say that 2025 is about to be all about Queen B. Check out some of the mixed reactions to Queen B’s wax figure below.
Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Beyoncé wax figure. pic.twitter.com/4S7LmzRwva— Pop Base (@PopBase) March 20, 2025
