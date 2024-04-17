Subscribe
MAGA Mad: ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Calls Donald Trump A “Rapist And A Conman”

Published on April 17, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 20, 2024

Source: James Devaney / Getty

The single most sacred rule in MAGA world is to never go against “The King” so when Reacher star Alan Ritchson spit some hot facts about Cheeto Jesus, Trump’s cult 45 came right for him on social media.

Earlier this month the man who’s been campaigning to be cast as the next Batman in James Gunn’s rebooted DCU made his feelings known about the current Republican nominee for President of The United States in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter calling him a “rapist and a con man” and wondered aloud how people of the Christian faith follow such an obvious charlatan saying “Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe. It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do,” he explains. It also upsets him that some Christians have so closely aligned with former President Donald Trump. “Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he’s their poster child and it’s unreal. I don’t understand it.”

He’s not wrong. The man who faithfully follows his Christian beliefs is asking what we’ve all been asking these past few years: How do y’all follow a man who’s the literal embodiment of the seven deadly sins?? Didn’t the Bible say something about the antichrist pretending to be a man of God and fooling everyone into following him and committing an insurrection, etc.?

While many in MAGA nation didn’t take notice of the swipe that Ritchson took at both Donald Trump and his “Christian” followers, Trump sycophant, Sebastian Gorka addressed the issue during an interview on his radio show, America First and put a big orange target on his back. According to the Huffpost, listeners spread the word about Ritchson’s criticism and took to social media to air him out and call on their fellow Trumpians to join in on the campaign of hate against the Hollywood star but at the same time others have come to show support for his views and he might’ve made a few new fans along the way.

Per Huffpost:

During his five-minute-plus rant, Gorka told Ritchson to “shut your pie hole” when it comes to “political views” and “keep doing your play acting.”

Many conservatives seemed incensed by Ritchson’s remarks and vowed to boycott “Reacher,” which follows a brawny vagabond ex-Army police officer with a taste for vigilantism.

While the backlash from the MAGA sect was loud, there were also plenty of people who applauded the star for speaking his mind.

We want Alan Ritchson to be The Batman now. Just sayin.’

What do y’all think of Alan Rtichson calling out Donald Trump and his Christian followers? Let us know in the comments section below and peep reactions in the gallery.

8. Snowflakes gonna Snowflake.

MAGA Twitter Reactions
