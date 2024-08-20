MAGAs Caught At the DNC, Social Media Smells Desperation
MAGA Ops Caught At the DNC, Social Media Smells Desperation
Democratic National Convention, prompting social media users to question their motives. The Democratic National Convention [see NewsOne’s Live Updates] entered its second night on Tuesday (August 20) after a much-watched opening night that closed with President Joe Biden as the final speaker. The energy at the DNC appears to be strong enough to attract certain right-wing figures who have been spotted in the audience and around the United Center where the convention is being held. And many on social media have noticed with puzzlement and derision. The first sighting was of notable far-right figure Charlie Kirk, who was seen in the hallway by 13-year-old content creator Knowa who asked him pointedly, “Why did you say that the Civil Rights bill should be overturned?” Kirk, who was off camera, replied, “I didn’t say that. I said it was a mistake.” He then walked off as Knowa responded, “Why? That’s crazy! I wouldn’t be here!” The conservative podcaster Matt Walsh was spotted in the DNC audience by Bulwark contributor Joe Petricone, dressed in a “White Dudes For Harris” t-shirt and a blazer with buttons supporting the Democratic Party. Speculation from some online revealed that it might be a stunt that would possibly be included in his upcoming documentary for The Daily Wire entitled Am I Racist? The premise of the film is Walsh who is playing “a bumbling, zealous DEI trainee,” to ensure that “DEI is the next pillar of the woke mind virus that’s about to topple,” according to co-CEO Jeremy Boreing who also serves as executive producer.Prominent right-wing figures have been spotted attending the
Florida Representative Byron Donalds was also seen entering the United Center, which was shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter by University of Houston Student Body President Joshua R. Martin. “FASCIST ALERT!!! Doing my “black job” and exposing @ByronDonalds. Not surprised he’s here, I’d be looking for a new candidate too if mine was getting as cooked as bad as his is,” he wrote, capping it off with a laughing emoji. The appearances from these supporters of Republican nominee Donald Trump drew some concerned reactions from social media users, while others heavily mocked the three figures. One user wrote, “They want to know what its like to attend a fun convention.” Another user named Coco Diva opined, “It’s strategic. They ARE up to something.” Check out the responses to the surprise MAGA appearances at the DNC below.
1. Renee
2. 2Strong2Silence
3. brooklyncookie
4. Ms. Jamie
5. NetskiD
6. Alex Jewell
7. Hadley Sheley
8. Aud To The Ley
9. Jeffrey
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash