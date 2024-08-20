Subscribe
Close
News

MAGAs Caught At the DNC, Social Media Smells Desperation

MAGA Ops Caught At the DNC, Social Media Smells Desperation

Published on August 20, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Addresses Turning Point USA Summit

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Prominent right-wing figures have been spotted attending the Democratic National Convention, prompting social media users to question their motives. The Democratic National Convention [see NewsOne’s Live Updates] entered its second night on Tuesday (August 20) after a much-watched opening night that closed with President Joe Biden as the final speaker. The energy at the DNC appears to be strong enough to attract certain right-wing figures who have been spotted in the audience and around the United Center where the convention is being held. And many on social media have noticed with puzzlement and derision. The first sighting was of notable far-right figure Charlie Kirk, who was seen in the hallway by 13-year-old content creator Knowa who asked him pointedly, “Why did you say that the Civil Rights bill should be overturned?” Kirk, who was off camera, replied, “I didn’t say that. I said it was a mistake.” He then walked off as Knowa responded, “Why? That’s crazy! I wouldn’t be here!”
The conservative podcaster Matt Walsh was spotted in the DNC audience by Bulwark contributor Joe Petricone, dressed in a “White Dudes For Harris” t-shirt and a blazer with buttons supporting the Democratic Party. Speculation from some online revealed that it might be a stunt that would possibly be included in his upcoming documentary for The Daily Wire entitled Am I Racist? The premise of the film is Walsh who is playing “a bumbling, zealous DEI trainee,” to ensure that “DEI is the next pillar of the woke mind virus that’s about to topple,” according to co-CEO Jeremy Boreing who also serves as executive producer.
Florida Representative Byron Donalds was also seen entering the United Center, which was shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter by University of Houston Student Body President Joshua R. Martin. “FASCIST ALERT!!! Doing my “black job” and exposing @ByronDonalds. Not surprised he’s here, I’d be looking for a new candidate too if mine was getting as cooked as bad as his is,” he wrote, capping it off with a laughing emoji.
The appearances from these supporters of Republican nominee Donald Trump drew some concerned reactions from social media users, while others heavily mocked the three figures. One user wrote, “They want to know what its like to attend a fun convention.” Another user named Coco Diva opined, “It’s strategic. They ARE up to something.” Check out the responses to the surprise MAGA appearances at the DNC below.

1. Renee

2. 2Strong2Silence

3. brooklyncookie

4. Ms. Jamie

5. NetskiD

6. Alex Jewell

7. Hadley Sheley

8. Aud To The Ley

9. Jeffrey

Related Tags

Byron Donalds Democratic National Convention Social Media

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kai Cenat Announces Hem "Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again" Following Split From Girlfriend

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry x Mario Rodriguez

    Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, 'Madea' Mogul's Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A 'Money Grab'

    Bossip
    David Daniel Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

    'I Feel The Love': Jennifer Hudson's Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

    Bossip
    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close