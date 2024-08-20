Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fries Donald Trump At DNC
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Jabs At Donald Trump During Epic DNC Speech, Xitter Reacts
The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday (August 19) in Chicago, and the early returns suggest that things are off to a roaring start. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered one of the more fiery speeches of the evening, aiming at Donald Trump and his record of busting unions while also praising Vice President Kamala Harris. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among several Democratic Party stars to deliver standout speeches, including former First Lady and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and a spirited showing from President Joe Biden.
Ocasio-Cortez’s speech opened with how just six years prior, she was working as a waitress in New York City after graduating from Boston College. During that time, Ocasio-Cortez worked alongside her mother to fight foreclosure on their home. As the speech rolled on, Ocasio-Cortez aimed her attention at Donald Trump, attacking the former president on rumored financial cronyism among other digs. “Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends,” Ocasio-Cortez said during the speech to loud applause. She added, “And I, for one, am tired of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to lift working people out from under the boots of greed, trampling on our way of life.” Ocasio-Cortez also used her speech to graciously praise President Biden for his leadership and framed Vice President Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz as champions for the middle class. This too also garnered heavy applause from the attendees at the United Center. On X, formerly Twitter, the reactions to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech at the Democratic National Convention have been plentiful. We’ve got them listed down below. A video of the speech is posted below, courtesy of PBS NewsHour. — Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash