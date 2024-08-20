Raphael Warnock Blasts Trump In DNC Speech, Xitter Applauds
Senator Raphael Warnock Blasts Trump In Fiery DNC Speech, Xitter Applauds
Senator Raphael Warnock delivered a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention, drawing praise for his message of unity & defeating Donald Trump from social media users. The first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois was jam-packed with numerous speakers, with Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock giving a rousing speech that hammered Donald Trump over his hawking of $60 “patriotic” Bibles. “Yes, I saw him,” Warnock said to the crowd at the United Center. “I saw him holding the Bible and endorsing a Bible as if it needed his endorsement.” The “God Bless The USA” Bibles referenced were named after the country singer Lee Greenwood’s song. Greenwood is an ardent supporter of former president Trump. “He should try reading it!” Warnock shouted. “It says do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God. He should try reading it. It says love your neighbor as yourself, it says in as much as you’ve done to the least of these, you have done also unto me.”
The reverend of Atlanta’s venerated Ebenezer Baptist Church didn’t stop there. “I choose the American covenant e pluribus unum, out of many one, I choose January 5 [the day he was elected in 2021], I choose a nation that provides a path for ordinary people and give every child a chance,” Warnock told the crowd. He would also touch on the current crisis in Gaza with the Israelis and Palestinians with empathy, closing with: “I need my neighbor’s children to be okay so that my children will be okay. I need all of my neighbor’s children to be okay … the poor children of Israel and the poor children of Gaza … those in Ukraine … I need American children on both sides of the track to be ok” Senator Warnock’s speech was well-received across social media. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote that the speech “Felt like a Martin Luther King Jr. moment”. The senator addressed the impact of his speech in an interview on Tuesday morning (August 20). “As a pastor, as a person of faith, I take great offense with the way in which he is weaponizing the symbols of our great country and also the symbols of the faith, towards this kind of hate,” he said during his appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. Check out the reactions to Senator Warnock’s speech below.
1. Omar Jimenez
2. Jim Stewartson
3. Tyler Huckabee
4. Heyjaeee
5. Domo
6. Abraham Great
7. Finessa Trilliams
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash