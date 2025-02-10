Black National Anthem Performance Sparks MAGA Outrage
MAGA Contingent Clutches Racist Pearls After Ledisi Performs Black National Anthem At Super Bowl LIX, Black Xitter Loved Seeing Them BIG MAD
Black National Anthem being sung at the Super Bowl. Will this be an annual thing, or will the Orange Menace, aka Donald Trump, sing one of his useless executive orders ordering all American sports leagues only to perform the National Anthem and sporting events? Even though the NFL has gotten rid of the “end racism” signage in the back of endzones for the Super Bowl, they still kept the singing of “Lift Every Voice” ahead of kickoff, a move the league adopted in 2020 in the wake of protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. The song was adopted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and is commonly called the Black National Anthem. Louisiana-born singer Ledisi performed the song in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX in front of Felon 47 Donald Trump, and the performance was magnificent. Unfortunately, like last year, the MAGA cult was BIG MAD at the idea of the hymn being used as a separate anthem in a league that features predominantly Black players. Right-wing commentators such as Charlie Kirk sounded off on the performance. “Only our actual national anthem should be performed at the Super Bowl,” Kirk wrote. “Black National Anthem’ is a racist relic left over from the BLM era. Get rid of it,” the lame account End Wokeness said on X, formerly Twitter. Another crappy account R T wrote, “Just muted the Black National Anthem. There’s one national anthem for this country and that ain’t it. We’re all Americans, not divided by Race, Creed, Sex or Religious Preference.”As expected, the MAGA contingent was once again BIG MAD at the
Black Xitter Loved Ledisi’s PerformanceThankfully, Black Xitter loved seeing MAGA all butt-hurt about the performance of the hymn. “Yes, the Black National Anthem does deserve to be a part of the Anthems we sing at the Super Bowl. Why? Because Black History is American History,” one post on X read. Another post read, “Baby, #Ledisi sang the Black National Anthem from her soul and pit of her stomach! The ancestors are proud!” They can honestly stay mad. The NFL better not let these people influence them into taking out the Black National Anthem. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. Bingo
2. Yes, yes it was
3. Energy
4. Oh they were big mad
5. It was Black as hell, and we loved it.
6. Hater
7. Never fails
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
