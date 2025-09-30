Subscribe
GALLERY

Video Of Man Evading ICE In Chicago & Escaping On Bike Goes Viral

Published on September 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump Administration Highlights Immigration Arrests By ICE

ICE has been making its rounds around several large cities across the nation in an effort to enforce President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration agenda. However, ICE officials are probably walking around with egg on their faces after a viral video depicting a man evading capture on a bicycle has gone viral.

As seen on X, Christopher Sweat, the CEO and co-founder of GrayStak Media, shared the clip of the man evading ICE with the following caption:

Related Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier today ICE agents chase after a man in downtown Chicago after he made verbal comments but no physical or threatening contact. The man was able to get away.

The clip in question shows a man on the back of a bicycle riding up to a group of agents gathered on a street corner when one of them gives chase. The man sees the play and starts running while holding the bike up, then hops on the back, riding off and leaving the agents in the dust.

It isn’t known what alerted the agents to pursue the man, but it does illustrate how the immigration policies of the Trump administration are coming off as aggressive to outside observers.

According to discussions on the X platform, the agents made over 500 arrests in Chicago under a planned strategy known as Operation Midway Blitz.

No comments from ICE or any administration officials have gone public since the video went viral. We’ve got reactions from X below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

chicago immigration viral video
More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023

My Bad, Big Mama! Cardi Apologizes To Latto After She Catches A Savage Stray In Leaked Audio Threatening To 'Knock Out' Ice Spice

Bossip

PJ Washington Reportedly Only Pays Brittany Renner $5,500 A Month In Child Support, X Reacts

Cassius Life
Kevin Mazur

Belcalis VS. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged 'Cocaine Barbie' Tales

Bossip
Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

Cassius Life
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Cuffing SZN Approaching: Did Latto Just Confirm 21 Savage Is Her Ball?
News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Meets With Donald Trump At The White House
5 Items
Politics
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago
10 Items
Current Events
US President Donald Trump...
Politics
Entertainment
REVOLT World 2023
News
Trending Stories
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Current Events

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.
13 Items
Politics

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet
7 Items
News

Whoopty Doo: 7 Things To Know About Young Thug’s New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
13 Items
Pop Culture

It’s Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In “UY SCUTI” Opening Track “Ninja”

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown
News

Young Thug & YFN Lucci Troll Each Other Ahead Of Album Showdown

AD Carson
Education

Rapwashing 101: I Was Targeted By Charlie Kirk’s Organization Because I Make Rap Music

2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Entertainment

Young Thug Albums Ranked: Where ‘UY SCUTI’ Lands Among His Best

Jury Finds Sean Combs Guilty On Lesser Charges In Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial
2 Items
News

Judge Dismisses RICO Lawsuit Against Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close