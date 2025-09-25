Subscribe
“Blacks Rule” Vibes: X Believes DHS Is Lying About Dallas So-Called Anti-ICE Shooting Evidence

Published on September 25, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security is being accused by observers on X of flying a potential false flag regarding a shooting incident this week at an ICE facility. The DHS issued a statement saying that the shooter in Dallas had engraved bullets with the words “anti-ICE,” and some are comparing it to 2016’s “Black Rules” moment in Mississippi.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the shooting took place at the ICE field office in Dallas on Wednesday (September 24), which wounded one ICE detainee and critically wounded two others. The shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was identified as Joshua Jahn, 29.

Bullets allegedly found near Jahn’s body were shown to be inscribed with the words “anti-ICE,” and already some are calling this a curious coincidence, not dissimilar to the aforementioned “Blacks Rule” moment and even the attempted shooting endured by President Donald Trump last year on the campaign trail.

According to Jahn’s brother, he didn’t believe that the shooting was politically motivated, but DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and FBI Director Kash Patel are spinning the shooting as an attack on the administration’s immigration policies.

From DHS:

For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences. Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The  men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families.

A quick scan on the X platform features comments essentially saying that Secretary Noem and Director Patel are full of it, and this might be another potential ruse put on by the Trump administration. While we have no opinion to offer on that particular matter, we are documenting the reactions from X all the same, which can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Dallas Homeland Security immigration
