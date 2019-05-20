Marcus Samuelsson, Biz Markie, Judith Hill & More Celebrate A New Era For Renaissance Hotels In Harlem

With the help of Biz Markie, Chef Marcus Samuelsson, and more Renaissance Hotels celebrated its 8th annual Global Day of Discovery, marking the launch of Renaissance Hotels’ new global campaign, Discover This Way.

Renaissance Hotels highlighted Harlem as part of the campaign.

Guided by Renaissance’s Navigators (a cheeky spin on the traditional concierge), partygoers were whisked off on a neighborhood adventure to local haunts and hidden gems. Some highlights included:

A laundromat-turned-fashion showroom experience at Baby Girl’s Bubbles & Cleaners, where the space was converted into an immersive shoppable fashion showroom with iconic hip-hop outfitter and Renaissance Hotels’ guest Navigator Harlem Haberdashery. Famed Harlem rapper Biz Markie also performed his famed song “Just a Friend” for the crowd. A comedy set by by Nicole Byer at celebrated greasy spoon Harlem Shake, the Uptown answer to Shake Shack with a whole lot more soul. This spot is full of cultural flavor and hosts weekly open mic nights for locals to enjoy with a side of fries. An explosive art exhibition by graffiti godfather at NY native Ces at a picture-perfect historic brownstone. Ces began writing graffiti in the early 80s. He’s part of the second wave of writers that innovated in letters. Renaissance embraced the unexpected, bringing classic street art indoors to champion its theatrical design and local style, along with afrobeats played by local DJ mOma. The final stop brought partygoers to Harlem Parish Church to toast to the evening with a performance by singer Judith Hill and lead dancer, Virgil Dey (of the Ruggeds) who are both featured in Renaissance Hotels’ new brand film. DJ Sahar Habibi and renowned dance group HIPLET also kept the crowd partying. Surprise and delight moments popped up during the walkable adventure, including a stop at Harlem Seafood Soul and a gravity-defying dance moment by Virgil Dey and his crew The Ruggeds. Beverages courtesy of Martini & Rossi, Grey Goose, Bombay Sapphire , Dewar’s, Bombay Sapphire, Justin Wine, Landmark Wine, Stella Artois and FIJI Water.



Check out photos of the festivities below.

Photo: Ballantines PR