QAnon Quack Box Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Twitter Account Suspended For Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Lies

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become infamous for her outspoken conservative views, public support of zany conspiracy theories cooked up by QAnon, and generally being a pure troll of a human being. The Georgia congresswoman’s brash and bold ways finally caught up with her, at least on Twitter, after the social media service suspended her account for 12 hours for violating its misinformation policy.

On Monday evening (July 19), Greene posted a pair of tweets that were flagged for misinformation regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Oddly enough, many in conservative media and abroad are now pushing the virtues of the vaccine as the Delta variant of the virus has ravaged the unvaccinated in several key states across the nation. Former President Donald Trump has even put a slight wedge between smart public health choices and plain old common sense by making recent utterances about the vaccine despite having it himself.

The irony of some pundits turning their opinions towards the support of the vaccination comes as a surprise as it was largely viewed as a hoax by many on that side or simply not that big of a deal. With over 609,000 Americans dead from the virus and over 34 million worldwide, the pandemic is still very much an issue of concern here and around the globe.

Despite the suspension, Greene is something of a firebrand within the Republican Party, which is desperate for an identity after the ouster of the blustery but widely popular Trump. Greene and others of her ilk have been attempting to siphon off Trumpism and flip it into a new vision for the GOP but it appears they’re failing uphill as Greene continues to raise millions with the support of the base.

On Twitter, folks are ripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the suspension. Check out those replies below.

