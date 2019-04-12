Martell HOME LIVE Debuts With Killer Mike As Host; Big Freedia, Princess & More Guest [VIDEO]

On Wednesday (April 10), Killer Mike serves as the host of the premiere episode of Martell HOME LIVE. The talk show from the Maison Martell brand brings together tastemakers and non-conforming artists to discuss their inspirations and how they came up, along with performances, too.

It went down at the Greystone Court mansion in Yonkers, NY and Killer Mike’s guests included bounce artist Big Freedia, rapper Princess Nokia, dancer Javier Ninja and singer Charli XCX. The event was livestreamed on Maison Martell’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Killer Mike ably got his guests to explain how being audacious propelled them to their success, like Big Freedia being out in New Orleans or Princess Nokia embracing her Afro Latina heritage. The episode was just the first of a series of events that will go down in various cities with each featuring creatives who aim to “push the culture forward.”

Check out video and photos from the festivities below.