Gamers BIG MAD They Won't Be Taken For A Ride Due To 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Collection Skipping Xbox

Published on June 20, 2024

'Marvel vs. Capcom: Collection Skips Xbox, Gamers Are BIG MAD

Source: Capcom / MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Everyone was happy to learn that Capcom was dropping a collection of Marvel vs. Capcom fighting games, except those who own an Xbox gaming console.

Everyone will be taken for a ride when Capcom releases Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam) sometime this year.

Sadly, that won’t be the case for Xbox console owners, which the Xbox community learned during the Nintendo Direct stream when the game was first revealed.

To throw even more salt in the still-fresh wound, Capcom announced on the same day that two Ace Attorney games are coming to the Xbox One console as part of a similar collection.

What makes matters even worse is that gamers remember that the Marvel vs. Capcom video game franchise has a long history with Xbox.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is considered the best entry into the fighting game franchise, which was launched on the original Xbox console in 2002 and later on the Xbox 360 console in 2009 via the Xbox Live Arcade.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, the least favorite entry, launched on Xbox One in 2017.

IGN reports Capcom did not explain the game’s absence on Xbox, which has caused quite a stir on social media, leading to “No Xbox” trending on X, formerly known as Twitter and other platforms like Reddit.

“I have a Switch, but I play all my fighting games on Xbox with my arcade stick. It’s an absolute gut punch it’s not coming to Xbox, especially considering Ace Attorney Investigations was announced for Xbox,” one Redditor wrote. 

“No Xbox? Garbage move,” film critic Keith Garlington wrote.

Could Capcom’s MT Framework Be The Issue?

Although Capcom has not given an apparent reason for the game’s skipping Xbox, some believe it is due to the depreciation of Capcom’s MT Framework engine on the Xbox One console.

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection and Monster Hunter Stories skipped the Xbox One console, but that is all speculation.

Damn, we hope Capcom and Xbox can figure this all out. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

