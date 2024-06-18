‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond,’ ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’ & More Announced During Latest Nintendo Direct

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Xbox and PlayStation showed gamers what they could look forward to playing on their consoles for the remainder of the year and beyond; now, It’s Nintendo’s turn to show their hand.

Earlier this morning, Nintendo held its massive summer Nintendo Direct showcase that was roughly about 40 minutes long, announcing plenty of titles coming to its extremely popular Switch device and possibly to the confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 that the company let us know ahead of time would not make an appearance.

Out of all of the titles announced, three games, which feature Nintendo’s biggest IPs stood out the most.

Mario & Luigi:Brothership

If you thought Nintendo was done hitting us with RPGs featuring its popular mascot you were dead wrong. Many were surprised to learn that Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which Nintendo describes as “a brand-new, seafaring entry,” in the RPG franchise will hit the Nintendo Switch on November 7, 2024.

So if you’re one of those people who’s backlog still includes Super Mario RPG, and Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, hurrying up finish them before Mario & Luigi: Brothership arrives.

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Imagine our surprise when Nintendo revealed a new entry in the Legend of Zelda franchise is on the way. If you haven’t finished Breath of The Wild or Tears of The Kingdom, don’t worry this new game, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom isn’t continuation of the those titles.

Instead, for the first time ever, you will take control of Princess Zelda who is now are with a magical staff called a Tri Rod that allows her to create “echoes” of objects and monsters that she encounters during her journey to save Hyrule after Link is bested by Ganon.

Accompanied by a fairy companion named Tri, Princess Zelda will utilize her “echoes” to help her navigate puzzles and take on foes.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also arrives this year on on September 26.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Our favorite galactic bounty hunter, Samus Aryan is back. Fans of the Metroid Prime series got a sample of what the title feels like on the Nintendo Switch when Metroid Prime Remastered, and now we finally are getting our first look at the long awaited Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

The teaser gives just a small glimpse of what is going on in the game that is set to arrive in 2025, but will it be one of the launch titles for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Those of course were not the only announcements during the 40 minute showcase. You can see the rest of the trailers in the gallery below.