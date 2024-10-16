‘Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics’ Review: A Masterclass In Preservation & Presentation

vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, and Marvel

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Ported To Perfection

built on what

introduced. At the same time,

took that action to another level by introducing three-on-three frenetic gameplay that is accurately recaptured in the Fighting Collection.

However, we must admit that compared to the other games in the collection,

graphics don’t hold up as well, and the smoothing is now an eyesore. That doesn’t take away from the fact that the game is still as fun as ever, thanks to its massive 56-character roster.

Don’t Sleep On The Punisher

Considering how well The Punisher runs, we hope Capcom decides to resurrect the goat of beat ’em up games, Alien vs. Predator

Thank You Rollback Netcode

Final Verdict