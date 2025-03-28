Marvin Sapp Responds To Viral Clip Criticism
Holy Hustling? : Marvin Sapp Sermon Instructing Ushers To Close The Church Doors Until Congregation Ponies Up $40K In Donations Sparks Black Church Backlash On X
One of Marvin Sapp’s sermons has set social media ablaze and has begun a dialogue about the Black church. A video of Marvin Sapp’s “holy hustling” for Jesus has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. In the clip, which Sapp admits is over a year old, the popular pastor asks his congregation to help him reach a goal of $40,000. In one part of the clip, Sapp asks the ushers to close the door to keep the congregation from leaving. “We all gon’ leave together,” Sapp said. “Y’all ain’t going no place but to the restaurant.”
Sapp further explained that if the 1,000 people in the pews and the 1,000 people watching online gave $20, which he called a “small seed,” it would add up to $40,000. “I’m challenging each of you all down here to give a $20 seed,” Sapp told his flock. He jokingly added that $20 would cover a movie date, popcorn, and drink when his wife, MaLinda P. Sapp, was still alive. Sapp then asked his clergy members to give $100 while the congregation dug in their wallets and purses looking for a $20. “It costs to sit up here,” Sapp said. While the mass donations continued, Sapp hushed the crowd and said, “Giving is worship.” “This ain’t a time to talk,” Sapp said as he continued encouraging worshippers in the building and viewers online to keep the donations coming, describing them as “an easy miracle.”
Marvin Sapp Issues A Statement On The ClipWord about Sapp’s video going viral definitely reached the pastor, who posted a lengthy statement on Facebook. He explained that the clip was a year old, added that he “gave much more,” and pointed out that the clip was shared out of context.
Per Sapp’s Facebook post:
Recently, a clip has gone viral of me challenging 2,000 individuals(virtually and in person) to plant a seed of $20 during an international gathering held at a convention center, with over 4,000 people in attendance that evening plus virtual viewers. In that same moment, I also challenged leadership to lead by example by sowing $100. That evening, I personally gave much more.
Some have taken issue with a particular moment when I instructed the ushers, rather firmly, to close the doors during the offering. To those unfamiliar with the church context or who may not regularly attend worship gatherings this has been misinterpreted as holding people hostage as well as offensive. That was never my intent.
The truth is, when finances are being received in any worship gathering, it is one of the most vulnerable and exposed times for both the finance and security teams. Movement during this sacred exchange can be distracting and, at times, even risky. My directive was not about control it was about creating a safe, focused, and reverent environment for those choosing to give, and for those handling the resources.
Unfortunately, in this social media age, snippets are easily shared without context, and assumptions are quickly made without understanding the full picture. Conferences have budgets. Churches have budgets. And people have budgets. As the assigned ministerial gift for this international gathering, one of my responsibilities was to help raise the conference budget. That’s not manipulation, it’s stewardship.
Social Media Has Plenty of Thoughts On The Clip
Regardless, those on X, formerly Twitter, did not feel the moment in the clip and used it to post their hesitations about the Black Church. “Marvin Sapp is clearly HUSTLING his congregation for 40k— and using God’s name to do it. he’s calling for the doors to be locked? that’s not faith, that’s a shakedown and a false prophet. someone had a bill to pay, and it wasn’t to the church,” one post on X read. Another user added, “Some churches ARE cults. Would’ve had to beat Marvin Sapp’s big ass and hide the bible if God watching.” Lol, well damn. Sapp might be right about clips being taken out of context, but he can’t ignore people’s legitimate beef regarding churches and how they ask for money. That video was cringe-worthy; we’re just saying.You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
