Master & Dynamic Drops New Headphone Collection Inspired By Kevin Durant’s Nike KD13 Sneaker

The unique partnership between New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant bears more fruit.
Master & Dynamic is once again taking full advantage of the fact the Kevin Durant is invested in it. The company unveiled its latest collaboration with the NBA baller that features its popular MH40 WIRELESS Over-Ear headphones and MW07 PLUS Wireless Earbuds.
Like the Hype & Chill collection first introduced in May last year, this collection takes its cues from Durant’s latest signature sneaker, the Nike KD13, but with a slight difference this time around. The first collection was only available via an Instagram contest and given to “industry leaders in sports, fashion, and music,” that won’t be this case this time with fans of both Durant and Master & Dynamic being able to purchase a pair of either or both if you’re balling.
When you stop by Master & Dynamic’s landing page for the limited collection, you will have your pick of the litter when choosing what style of either the headphones or earbuds you fancy. The first collection only came in 2 silhouettes based on Durant’s kicks. This time around, there are five colorways to choose from. Along with Hype and Chill’s return, there is also the Sly Servants, Easy Money Snipers, and Slim Reaper experience styles to choose from.
You will not only just be getting stylish limited edition headphones and earbuds but a premium audio experience as well.
MW40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $249
- Lightweight anodized aluminum, coated canvas, and leather
- Custom 40mm Neodymium drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0 with 100ft/30mm connectivity range
- Up to 18 hours of battery life
- Dual microphones filter out external noise for clear phone calls
MW07 True Wireless Earphones $299
- Handcrafted acetate with custom design
- Stainless steel charging case in custom colors offers 40 hours total playtime
- Active noise-canceling and ambient listening mode
- Custom 10mm Beryllium drivers
- 16-hour battery
- Bluetooth 5.0 with 100ft/30m connectivity range
1. Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW07 True Wireless EarphonesSource:Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13
Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW07 True Wireless Earphones “Slim Reaper Experience”
2. Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW07 True Wireless EarphonesSource:Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13
Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW07 True Wireless Earphones “Sly Servants.”
3. Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW07 True Wireless EarphonesSource:Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13
Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW07 True Wireless Earphones “Easy Money Snipers.”
4. Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW07 True Wireless EarphonesSource:Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13
Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW07 True Wireless Earphones “Chill”
5. Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW40 Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesSource:Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13
Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones “Chill.”
6. Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW40 Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesSource:Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13
Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones “Easy Money Snipers.”
7. Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW40 Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesSource:Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13
Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones “Hype.”
8. Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW40 Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesSource:Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13
Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13 MW40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones “Sly Servants.”