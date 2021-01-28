Master & Dynamic Drops New Headphone Collection Inspired By Kevin Durant’s Nike KD13 Sneaker

The unique partnership between New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant bears more fruit.

Master & Dynamic is once again taking full advantage of the fact the Kevin Durant is invested in it. The company unveiled its latest collaboration with the NBA baller that features its popular MH40 WIRELESS Over-Ear headphones and MW07 PLUS Wireless Earbuds.

Like the Hype & Chill collection first introduced in May last year, this collection takes its cues from Durant’s latest signature sneaker, the Nike KD13, but with a slight difference this time around. The first collection was only available via an Instagram contest and given to “industry leaders in sports, fashion, and music,” that won’t be this case this time with fans of both Durant and Master & Dynamic being able to purchase a pair of either or both if you’re balling.

When you stop by Master & Dynamic’s landing page for the limited collection, you will have your pick of the litter when choosing what style of either the headphones or earbuds you fancy. The first collection only came in 2 silhouettes based on Durant’s kicks. This time around, there are five colorways to choose from. Along with Hype and Chill’s return, there is also the Sly Servants, Easy Money Snipers, and Slim Reaper experience styles to choose from.

You will not only just be getting stylish limited edition headphones and earbuds but a premium audio experience as well.

MW40 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $249

Lightweight anodized aluminum, coated canvas, and leather

Custom 40mm Neodymium drivers

Bluetooth 5.0 with 100ft/30mm connectivity range

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Dual microphones filter out external noise for clear phone calls

MW07 True Wireless Earphones $299

Handcrafted acetate with custom design

Stainless steel charging case in custom colors offers 40 hours total playtime

Active noise-canceling and ambient listening mode

Custom 10mm Beryllium drivers

16-hour battery

Bluetooth 5.0 with 100ft/30m connectivity range

Photo: Master & Dynamic / Master & Dynamic for Nike KD13