Maya Moore x Aleali May Cook Up Air Jordan Court Lux Collection [Photos]

Basketball star Maya Moore and stylist Aleali May have cooked up a women’s-exclusive Air Jordan collection that will dudes scheming on their gear. The collection includes a buttery Air Jordan X and Air Jordan 1 fitted with high fashion flourishes.

Both of the aforementioned kicks feature premium suede uppers that are color blocked (Bordeaux, Light Armory Blue, Concord and Rush Red) in homage to Moore’s favorite uniforms. The Air Jordan 1 also features a removable faux fur tongue while her Moore’s logo and favorite Bible verse is seen on Air Jordan X.

The Court Lux Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan X hit select retailers globally on December 15 and will be at retailers in North America, as well as the SNKRS app, on December 22. Check out some detailed images of the kicks and apparel in the gallery.

Do those 10s come in extra large sizes guys can squeeze in or, or nah?

—

Photos: Jordan Brand