McDonald’s Beyond The Court: Panel Featured Kenny Smith & Magic Johnson [Photos]

McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden campaign aims to uplift communities and inspire excellence. So it was a natural fit for the brand to link up with former pro and current NBA broadcaster and philanthropist, Kenny Smith for a number of activities around NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, including a successful panel.

The aforementioned “Beyond The Court: Panel Discussion” was held on Friday, Feb. 14 featuring NBA pro Iman Shumpert and barrier-breaking sports agent Lisa Joseph-Metelus with Smith serving as host. The panelists dropped a number of jewels for the hundreds in attendance, focusing on the “grind” it took to become successful in their respective careers.

Joseph-Metelus is the first Black woman to represent a no. 1 NBA draft pick (Zion Williamson) and spoke on pushing through the boy’s club of NBA sports management. Shumpert spoke on being a hometown kid, having to go away to school in Atlanta to grow up as a man while sacrificing to master his craft, and eventually win an NBA championship. While Smith was asking the questions he also offered up his perspectives on life after basketball and giving back to the community, which aligned perfectly with the Black & Positively Golden campaign.

“I always want to come to a city, and when we pack up and leave there’s still an impact that I personally left,” Smith told Hip-Hop Wired before the panel. “We called [McDonald’s] and we were talking, we had no idea what was going. We were just talking about what I’m doing and what they’re doing—and then it was, ‘Man, that sounds like our Black & Positively Golden programming.'”

But the surprise of the day was the arrival of Earvin “Magic” Johnson as a special guest. The NBA legend then proceeded to unveil jewel after jewel of business insights that people usually pay consultants hundreds of thousands of dollars for. As charismatic of a speaker as he was as a player in the league, Magic explained how he made his movie theaters profitable, how he chooses where to invest and offered up encouragement to building Black wealth.

Everyone in attendance left feeling fulfilled and enlightened, so it was mission accomplished. Check out photos from the Beyond The Court: Panel Discussion below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz