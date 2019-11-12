Meek Mill Calls Dirty Mack Fizz & Apryl Jones Out Of Pocket, Catches Clapback

The ongoing romance between Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones is out there for the world to see, but there are some folks out there not claiming the pair as “goals” due to its origins. With Omarion’s baby moms rocking with his former bandmate, Meek Mill decided to let Jones know that he’s not with Fizz’s dirty macking but got caught lacking himself.

Jones and Fizz have been very public about their romance despite the curious root of things. But with Meek, the couple being super lovey-dovey isn’t sitting so well with him.

In a photo cuddled up next to a smiling Fizz, Jones wrote in the caption, “My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f*ck.”

While the response from all sorts of people, including Kevin Hart’s ex-wife Torrei Hart, were largely supportive, Meek came through with that reality bomb.

“Y’all outta pocket for this move no disrespect,” the Dreamchasers boss wrote.

However, as captured by The Shade Room, Jones clapped the gat right back on Meek Milly, writing, “No disrespect. But you tried to talk to me. And that’s not out of pocket?”

Yikes.

The reaction on Twitter has been interesting, to say the least. Peep the chatter below.

Photo: Getty