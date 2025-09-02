Subscribe
Pop Culture

Meek Mill Claims He’s Building An AI Tool That Will “Change The World,” X Is Not Buying It

Published on September 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Meek Mill Claims He's Building An AI Tool, X Reacts

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty / Meek Mill

Lately, Meek Mill is becoming less known for putting out hits and more for the stuff he says on social media. Based on a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, the Philly rapper is dipping his feet in the AI (artificial intelligence) space.

The “Dreams & Nightmares” crafter is apparently working on an AI tool that he claims will shake up the world. In a post on the social media platform, Elon allegedly sold, the Hip-Hop star wrote, “Working on an AI tool that can change the world lol.”

Related Stories

Now, the “lol” at the end of his post could mean he was joking, because he hasn’t followed up with any additional details on the post on X, but he does seem serious about his next venture.

In response to a follower responding to his by writing “Just another wrapper yappin,” Meek Mill responded, :We gone save this tweet,” strongly indicating that he is working on an AI tool.

Meek Mill Is Not Reading The Room Regarding AI

Meek Milly’s ambition is all good, but clearly, he’s not reading the room because AI isn’t as popular as he may think it is. People have been railing against the technology, specifically because companies are using it to automate tasks that actual human beings would otherwise perform. Plus, the massive amounts of energy required to power AI are harmful to the environment.

Reports of a large supercomputer data center located in a poor, predominantly Black neighborhood in Memphis that is currently poisoning the residents have sparked widespread concern about the use of AI, with many telling people to hit the chill button on asking AI chatbots like Grok or ChatGPT questions because they could be harming people in the process.

Something R&B superstar SZA has been speaking passionately about on her socials. 

As usual, Meek Mill is getting roasted on social media; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

1. LOL

2. Tears

3.

4. OMG

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Meek Mill
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close