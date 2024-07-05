Subscribe
Knees Not Included: Megan Thee Stallion Bringing Back Hottie Bootcamp, Introducing A New Twerking Workout

Published on July 5, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Announces The Return of Hottie Bootcamp

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

Ready to learn from the master? Megan Thee Stallion is ready to teach you her twerking ways, all in the name of fitness.

Officially wrapping up her North America leg of her Hot Girl Summer tour and celebrating the release of her album MEGAN, Megan Thee Stallion announced the return of Hottie Bootcamp.

The Houston rapper has been very vocal and focused on her fitness journey, and the results are clearly showing. She made the big announcement via her social media accounts.

In the video short clip, the leader of the Hot Girl movement is joined by a team of women rocking tank tops and booty shorts with a very accurate saying, “Hottest ass on tour.”

“HOTTIE BOOTCAMP IS BACKKKK ‼️ FULL MEGAN THEE STALLION TWERK WORK OUT COMING SOON (knees not included) sweat guaranteed 💦😜 megantheestallion.com,”  Thee Stallion wrote in a caption on Instagram.

As expected, the hotties are excited to sign up.

“She really could host a whole 30min class in a stadium and have it sold out,” another person wrote in response.

Another user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “lemme order me some knees off amazon chi.”

Some users are jokingly upset that Megan’s famous knees will not be included in the class.

“Been asking for layaway on these knees for the longest & NOW you say they not included. IM UPSET FREN,” one person wrote in the comments.

We have no idea if this is just some clever marketing or if this is indeed a workout class. Whatever it is, we are all here for it.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

fitness Megan Thee Stallion
