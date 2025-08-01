Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Apple TV+ For 'KPopped'

Booked & Busy: Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Lionel Richie For New Apple TV+ Competition Series ‘KPopped,’ The Hotties Are Hyped

Published on August 1, 2025
Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Apple TV+ For 'KPopped'

Source: Apple TV+ / Megan Thee Stallion / KPopped

Taking a break from talking about Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson being madly in love, the Houston artist is still out here booked and busy, and has a new competition series with Apple TV+ on the way.
Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with American Idol alum Lionel Richie to executive produce a new competition series called KPopped. The Hip-Hop superstar will be leading the show alongside Psy, the guy behind the popular song “Gangnam Style.”

In the eight-episode series debuting on the streamer on August 29, music icons team up with K-pop artists to give their hit records a K-pop spin. KPopped will feature K-pop groups,  BILLIE, Itzy, KEP1ER, JO1, Ateez, STAYC, Kiss of Life, and Blackswan working with western artists like Stallion, Patti Labelle, the Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Kesha, Eve, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Boy George, Jess Glynne, Ava Max, and Boyz II Men. The series will be hosted by Soojeong Son (ServantSearch Party), and starring Stallion and Psy and will see K-pop remixes of songs like ‘Savage’, ‘Wannabe’, ‘Ice Ice Baby’, ‘Lady Marmalade’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Motownphilly’, ‘Waterfalls’ and more.

The Hotties Are Excited For Megan Thee Stallion’s New Show

The Hotties and others are excited about the new series. “This is so fucking fire!! I LOVE to see the way cultures have been melding together in an appreciative way!!,” one post on X formerly Twitter read.  Another post gave Megan Thee Stallion props for constantly working and not wasting time on social media being bitter.  “I do like how she just keeps her nose down and works while others go on rants on Twitter,” the post on X read.  True, but she is also out here living her best life, and being loved on by her man Klay Thompson, who is head over heels for the Head Hottie, and honestly, we don’t blame him one bit.
You can see more reactions to Kpopped in the gallery below.

