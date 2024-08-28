Megan Thee Stallion & Torrey Craig Allegedly Dating, X Reacts
You Care: Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Confirms Relationship With NBA Hooper Torrey Craig, Some X Users Are Jealous
Megan Thee Stallion is allegedly in a relationship. The Houston rapper seemingly confirmed she and Chicago Bulls’ hooper, Torrey Craig. The alleged relationship was revealed in the cutest way possible after Thee Stallion shared a video of herself in bed with Craig, sharing laughs while participating in a couples challenge.The leader of the Hot Girl movement is seemingly no longer on the market. You read that correctly:
In the video, the couple answers questions like “Who’s most likely to get arrested?” “Who’s the better kisser?” and “Who said I love you first?” with Thee Stallion and Craig both pointing to each other, but if Craig was the one to blink first we totally understand.
Megan Thee Stallion’s New Boo Is Catching Flack On XAs expected, the news of Thee Stallion having a new boo has rocked social media. Reactions range from shock, confusion, happiness, and lame a** Tory Lanez jokes. “Yes, please leave the rap / singing nggas alone for a lil bit. I hope he treats her well!” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user wrote, Y’all spazz every time this lady gets a boyfriend but no damn well your goofy ass would be in this video if you could.” Where’s the lie? Of course, the Tory Lanez fans had to chime in, believing that the “Hiss” rapper is obsessed with the currently incarcerated rapper because Thee Stallion has moved on with a man named Torrey, a professional athlete. Some folks are even bringing up Craig’s stats in the league but are glaring over the fact he is getting paid professionally to play basketball, and they’re not. Well, if Megan Thee Stallion is happy, we’re happy, and that should be all that matters. Megan has been playing the field since she kicked Pardison Fontaine to the curb. She was romantically linked to professional footballer and fellow Roc Nation management member Romeo Lukaku. The pair were photographed looking real couple-ish at the wedding of Lautaro Martinez, one of Lukaku’s former Inter Milan teammates, in Italy. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
