Megan Thee Stallion & True Religion Link For Holiday Campaign
Megan Thee Stallion & True Religion Team Up For New Holiday Campaign, X Has Thoughts
Megan Thee Stallion once rapped, “True Religion, I feel like a stallion, horseshoes on my a**,” in her song “Accent.” So, in a move that makes all the sense in the world, the Hip-Hop superstar is teaming up with the clothing brand. Officially unveiled on Tuesday, October 22, Megan Thee Stallion and True Religion are coming together for their Where Holiday Wishes Come True campaign. RapUp reports that, as part of the collaboration, True Religion will also hold a Where Wishes Come True event to benefit the Houston rapper’s nonprofit, the Pete & Thomas Foundation. “Working with True Religion is such a full circle moment,” Megan said in a press release per VIBE. “I’ve been a fan of the brand since I was a kid, so it’s really exciting to star in this campaign and bring in the Hot Girl Holidays in a special way.” The “COBRA” rapper and Hunxho can be seen rocking True Religion clothing. Thee Stallion rocks a red True Religion crop top with the company’s iconic logo and jeans with matching stitching in one look. In another look, she rocks a full denim-on-denim look. Speaking on the collaboration, True Religion CEO Michael Buckley said, “Partnering with Megan Thee Stallion is a game changer for us. She’s the perfect face for our women’s business, which is thriving with double-digit growth compared to last year.” “I couldn’t be more thrilled to mark our second annual holiday campaign with Megan, who is not just a fan but also ‘true’ to what our brand stands for. With a diverse, engaging approach, we’re eager to welcome both loyal and new customers into our True Religion family,” adds CMO Kristen D’Arcy.
Of Course, There Are Some HatersThe announcement of the collaboration between True Religion and Megan Thee Stallion puts the Hotties in a great mood, but there are always haters. Some feel that True Religion dropped the ball by not linking up with “rapper” Sexyy Red, who regularly rocks the brand. Others are saying nah to the notion that Sexxy Red deserved the look instead of Megan Thee Stallion. “it should’ve been sexyy” aye man i love sexyy red but it’s kinda hard to imagine a major brand attaching themselves to somebody selling gonorrhea and discharge themed lip gloss,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, said. Welp. Congrats to Thee Stallion, who is set to release another project, MEGAN: Act II, and a documentary on Amazon Prime Video, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Own Words, which will touch on her mother’s passing and the reactions following the Tory Lanez shooting. You can see more reactions to the latest Megan Thee Stallion good news in the gallery below.
1. You think so?
2. Fair point
3. Sure do
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash